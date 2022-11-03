Zoo Lights returns to Maryland Zoo Nov. 18

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo's spectacular "Zoo Lights" holiday display returns to Baltimore on Nov. 18, the zoo announced Thursday.

Zoo Lights will run from Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. until New Year's Day, Jan. 1.

Previously, visitors had the option to drive through the festive event, but this year walking is the only option for the event, which has moved to the Main Valley area of the zoo.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $36 each, but children under 2 are admitted free of charge. Zoo members get $5 off their purchase. All proceeds go to the zoo's animal care and conservation work, the zoo said.

A roster of special events includes food truck rallies, Santa Saturdays and Hannukah readings courtesy of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

BRRR Fest will be held Nov. 25 and 26, which will unlimited beer and wine sampling for those 21 and up.

Zoo Lights will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas and may be modified due to inclement weather.