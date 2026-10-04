Zeke Cohen, consumer advocates push back against BGE's proposed rate hike

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen and consumer advocates are continuing their fight against Baltimore Gas and Electric's (BGE) proposed rate increase.

They went door-to-door in West Baltimore on Saturday, hoping to get more residents to join their push urging the Maryland Public Service Commission to reject the proposal.

The effort came days after the Public Service Commission ended the state's multi-year rate plan pilot program.

Cohen said Baltimore residents who opposed the program and submitted comments to the PSC played a role in that decision.

Now, he hopes to get more residents on board with efforts to reject BGE's proposed rate increase.

Cohen and consumer advocates asked residents in Allendale to sign a petition opposing the rate hike.

BGE is seeking a $156 million rate increase that would raise residential electric bills by about $8 per month.

Company leaders say the increase is needed to maintain safe and reliable electric service.

But consumer advocates say the rate hike would put an additional burden on residents already struggling with high energy costs.

"We deserve to live in a city that's affordable," Cohen said. "We deserve to be able to pay, not just our rent, but also our utility bills. That should be the basics."

BGE said in a statement, "We're focused on what matters most to our customers. Our proposed investment strategy reflects the minimum work necessary to keep the lights on and balances our responsibility to maintain a safe, reliable electric system with our commitment under the Exelon Promise to keep bills as low as possible at a time when customers face higher costs for all life essentials."

The Public Service Commission plans to hold evidentiary hearings beginning Nov. 6, followed by public comment hearings.