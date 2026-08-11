Groups protest in Baltimore over proposed BGE rate increase

Groups gathered in downtown Baltimore on Tuesday to protest a proposed rate increase for customers of Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE).

The demonstration was led by Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, who was joined by community, consumer, environmental and labor leaders.

The protesters are opposing BGE's proposed $156 million rate hike, which they say would increase consumer electric bills by $8 per month.

The protest took place ahead of a 11:00 a.m. hearing by BGE to consider the proposed rate increase. BGE has said the proposed rate hike is necessary to invest in new infrastructure to minimize the frequency and duration of outages.

In a press release issued by Cohen's office ahead of the demonstration, the council president pointed out that between 2010 and 2025, electric delivery rates for BGE customers nearly doubled. In addition, about 290,000 BGE customers are currently behind on their energy bills.

In addition, the company is seeking a way to recover costs related to storm damage more quickly, serving to reduce the company's financial risk and ensure profits. The company has faced criticism for its speed in responding to recent severe storms and power outages.

In July, BGE sent a request to the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC), stating that it needed to implement the increase to "sustain a safe and reliable electric service." The PSC needs to review the request, and the new rates would take effect after an order, which is expected in early 2027. In the meantime, there will be opportunities for public input.