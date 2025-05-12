Watch CBS News
Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen calls for transparency in BGE multi-year rate hike decision

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen is calling for transparency after the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) said it expects to have a decision on Baltimore Gas and Electric's proposed multi-year rate hikes for 2026 by the end of June. 

The Maryland Public Service Commission approved BGE's multi-year delivery rate hikes in 2023, which authorizes a total increase of just under $408 million over three years, covering both gas and electric services.

How much has the cost of energy gone up?

In 2023, the PSC said its planned rate hikes for 2024 would result in the average residential electric bill being increased by about $4.08 per month, and the average gas bill by $10.43 per month. 

On January 1, 2025, BGE implemented a rate hike which was expected to increase the average gas bill by 9% and the electric bill by 7%.  

But this past winter, customers reported much more drastic spikes

Why the cost spike?

By February 2025, customers reported seeing energy cost increases of more than $200. BGE attributed the dramatic increases to higher energy usage during a cold winter and a 30% year-over-year spike in the price of natural gas.

Both cold winters and hot summers, along with infrastructural upgrades, can lead to energy rate hikes, according to the Maryland Office of People's Counsel. 

How have city leaders responded?

Baltimore City Council has been vocal in its opposition, passing a resolution urging the PSC to halt BGE's planned 2026 rate hikes and arguing that infrastructure upgrades should not be funded solely by ratepayers.

In April, state lawmakers passed the Next Generation Energy Act, which aims to reduce energy costs by requiring gas pipeline spending to prioritize safety and cost-effectiveness, directing the Public Service Commission to reject multi-year rate hikes that don't demonstrate customer benefit, and prohibiting utilities from charging ratepayers for certain expenses like trade association memberships and private planes.

