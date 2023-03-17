YouthWorks urges Baltimore teens to finish applying by April deadline

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City teens and young adults have less than a month to finish their applications and apply for the YouthWorks 2023 program, the Mayor's Office of Employment Development said.

Over 7,000 people have started their applications, but organizers are urging them and other hopefuls to turn in their completed applications by the April 7 deadline.

The YouthWorks program places youth in summer employment opportunities with private, nonprofit, city, state and government employers for five weeks, during which they are paid the state minimum wage of $13.25 per hour.

For the last two years, every applicant has been offered a job. In 2022, nearly 6,800 people were offered a summer job in the city at over 440 businesses and non-profits.

The application for potential summer employers closes on April 14.

Businesses with less than five employees, nonprofits, and city/state government employers are able to apply to become summer employer and host youth for free, with the program paying 100% of the employee's wages.

Larger businesses and other organizations can interview, select, and hire employees at their own expense from a pool of 16 to 21-year-olds, organizers said.