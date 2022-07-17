Watch CBS News
Youth Advocate Programs holds community gun violence prevention fair

Youth Advocate Programs Holds Community Gun Violence Prevention Fair
Youth Advocate Programs Holds Community Gun Violence Prevention Fair 00:36

BALTIMORE -- Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. hosted a Community Gun Violence Prevention Resource Fair in West Baltimore on Saturday to bring attention to its violence prevention efforts.

The event is one of the many tactics that the youth-justice group uses to create a sense of togetherness.

"The gun violence is an issue that is deep embedded in our community, but we're here today to show that we're going to not let that deter us from doing what we need to do in our community," a youth advocate told WJZ.

The fair comes at a time when violence is more prevalent—the summer months in the city.

YAP  is a 47-year-old national nonprofit that has been operating in Maryland for 17 years.

