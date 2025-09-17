Multiple police officers shot in York County, Pennsylvania, Shapiro headed to scene

At least 2 hurt in shooting involving police in York County, Pennsylvania

Multiple police officers were shot in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on social media he is on the way to a "situation involving law enforcement" in York County. In the post, he asks people in the area to follow guidance from state police and local officers.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near the 1800 block of Haar Road in North Codorus Township, south of York.

WellSpan Hospital in York is also on lockdown, CBS 21 in Harrisburg reports.

The hospital confirmed it is treating two people who are "in serious condition" related to the incident and said "enhanced security protocols" are in place at the facility.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis on social media asked people to "please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County" and urged people to follow guidance from law enforcement.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said he is on his way to the area as well.

Schools in the Spring Grove Area School District are also sheltering in place because of the incident, according to the district website. The move was made out of an abundance of caution, and no students or schools were involved, the message online says.

CBS News Philadelphia

The response to the officers' injuries unfolded on a rural road that winds through an agricultural area not far from the Maryland state line.

This is a developing story and will be updated.