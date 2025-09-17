Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple police officers shot in York County, Pennsylvania, Shapiro headed to scene

By Laura Fay, The Associated Press, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS/AP

At least 2 hurt in shooting involving police in York County, Pennsylvania
At least 2 hurt in shooting involving police in York County, Pennsylvania 00:57

Multiple police officers were shot in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on social media he is on the way to a "situation involving law enforcement" in York County. In the post, he asks people in the area to follow guidance from state police and local officers. 

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near the 1800 block of Haar Road in North Codorus Township, south of York.

WellSpan Hospital in York is also on lockdown, CBS 21 in Harrisburg reports.  

The hospital confirmed it is treating two people who are "in serious condition" related to the incident and said "enhanced security protocols" are in place at the facility.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis on social media asked people to "please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County" and urged people to follow guidance from law enforcement.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said he is on his way to the area as well.

Schools in the Spring Grove Area School District are also sheltering in place because of the incident, according to the district website. The move was made out of an abundance of caution, and no students or schools were involved, the message online says.

A map showing North Cordorus Township in York County, Pennsylvania
CBS News Philadelphia

The response to the officers' injuries unfolded on a rural road that winds through an agricultural area not far from the Maryland state line.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue