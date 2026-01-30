1 dead, another injured in North Baltimore shooting, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed and another was injured during a shooting in North Baltimore on Friday night.

According to police, crews responded to the 600 block of Woodbourne Avenue in reference to a call for a shooting at 9:02 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, while assessing the scene and canvassing the area, crews found another unidentified male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Further investigation revealed that the shooting had taken place in the 500 block of Sheridan Avenue, a block away from where officers originally responded.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.