Woman revived after being pulled from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman was resuscitated after her body was pulled from the water of Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Monday morning, police said. 

In a press release, police reported the woman did not survive, and that her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of her death. 

The woman was pulled from the water shortly after 9 a.m. on the 700 block of Pratt Street, near the Pier V Parking Garage. Police said in an updated press release that medics were able to resuscitate the woman and that she was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown.

The woman remains unidentified, and it was not immediately clear how she ended up in the water. 

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a police update that the woman survived after being pulled from the water. 

