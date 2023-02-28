Watch CBS News
Woman walking dog struck by car in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- A woman walking a dog in Glen Burnie was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Officers responded crash around 10 p.m. at the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road.

 Investigators believe a Toyota driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling west on E. Furnace Branch Road before E. Thompson Avenue when the woman who was walking a dog stepped into the travel lane of E. Furnace Branch Road, attempting to cross the street.

The driver remained at the scene. The woman was transported by ambulance to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment. 

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash. 

First published on February 28, 2023 / 9:17 AM

