Woman shot in Baltimore County officer-involved shooting dies

A woman shot by a Baltimore County police officer last week has died of her injuries, but the release of her identity is being delayed, a statement from county officials says.

The statement, released Tuesday by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, said the Independent Investigations Division (IID) was delaying the release of the names of the deceased individual and the Baltimore County Police Department officer involved in the incident.

The woman shot by the officer had previously been listed in critical condition in the hospital.

The reason given for delaying the release of the names was that "additional time is necessary to complete next-of-kin notifications," the statement said.

"The IID continues to investigate the circumstances of this fatal police-involved shooting," it added. "Anyone with information about this incident, including cell phone or private surveillance video, is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.maryland.gov."

How the shooting unfolded

The Baltimore County officer shot at the woman on September 3 after she displayed a knife and a gun, police said.

Officers were initially called to the 1000 block of Carroll Island Road for a report of an armed woman wanted in connection with an assault. When officers arrived, the woman was inside her vehicle. As officers began engaging with her, police said she surrendered a knife.

Police said the woman then produced a firearm, prompting an officer to shoot at her. She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

CBS News Baltimore was at the scene when a red vehicle with out-of-state plates was towed from the area. The vehicle's rear window was shattered.