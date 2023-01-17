Woman recovering, dog needs surgery after both were shot in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - A woman and her dog are recovering after they were shot during an evening walk Sunday in Anne Arundel County.

The dog, a nine-month-old named Raven, will need surgery after she was shot in her leg.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Brooklyn Park Plaza n the 5000 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

While the woman is expected to recover, the man who is helping to care for the dog said Raven's leg may have to be amputated.

Police said a person dressed in dark clothing opened fire on a group of people standing outside some of the businesses.

"I heard about 8 to 10 shots, blocka, blocka, blocka," said Cheddar, a Brooklyn Park resident.

The woman and her dog were shot in the leg.

Izzy White, a homeless advocate who helps people who frequent the shopping center, took Raven to an emergency animal hospital.

"I saw the tape," White said ."I came over by where the tape was to see if it was any of the people that I serve, that I take care of, and it was."

White said the woman is out of the hospital but she is worried about her dog.

"She seemed to be fine," White said. "She seemed to be distraught about the dog being shot. She wasn't really concerned about herself too much."

White took Raven to the hospital.

"The dog has four metatarsals broken," White said.

He told WJZ he's paying for her surgery.

"The doctor told me that the dog would need either reconstructive surgery or the dog would need an amputation, which is what I think we're going for tomorrow," White said.

People who go to this shopping center regularly are worried because they say it is not a safe area.

"It's terrible around here, you've got to keep your eyes peeled," Cheddar said. "You gotta stay alert. Keep your head on a swivel."

They're hoping the shooter will be brought to justice.

"I don't know how it can change," Cheddar said. "I really wish it would all just stop and people can get along."

Anne Arundel County Police are working to learn more about the shooter so they can make an arrest. If you now anything you're asked to give them a call.