Person shot while walking dog in Anne Arundel county

BALTIMORE — A person and a dog were shot in a McDonalds parking lot Sunday evening.

On January 15 around 6 p.m., police were called to the 5000 block of Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue in Brooklyn Park in response to a shooting.

Police said the victim was standing with a group of people near a business in the area when they were shot by a person wearing dark clothing.

The victim was struck once in the lower body, and the victim's dog was also hit, sustaining a leg injury. Two nearby parked cars were also struck by bullets.

The victim and the dog were taken to a hospital and an emergency veterinarian, respectively, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as having an unknown race and gender, wearing a gray jacket and a blue hooded sweatshirt underneath, with black pants, and was armed with an unknown firearm.

Northern District detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.