Woman killed, man in critical condition in Glen Burnie crash

BALTIMORE -- A woman died and a man is in critical condition after a crash at an intersection Tuesday night on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to the crash in the area of Ritchie Highway and Norfolk Road.

Investigators believe a Ford SUV was traveling south on Ritchie Highway approaching Norfolk Road when a Toyota sedan traveling north on Ritchie Highway made a left turn into the path of the Ford, causing a crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old man, and the passenger, identified as 31-year-old Megan Spicknall of Glen Burnie, were taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Spicknall died at the hospital, police said.

The 55-year-old driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing in the crash.