Woman found shot to death inside Catonsville home, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Thursday afternoon in Catonsville, Maryland.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the unit block of Hillside Road, where they found the woman inside, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

A $2,000 reward may be offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-887-4636 (INFO) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).