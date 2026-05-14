Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found shot to death inside Catonsville home, Baltimore County police say

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

Baltimore County police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Thursday afternoon in Catonsville, Maryland.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the unit block of Hillside Road, where they found the woman inside, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

A $2,000 reward may be offered for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-887-4636 (INFO) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP). 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue