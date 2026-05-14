16-year-old and 19-year-old injured in double shooting in Owings Mills

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Owings Mills, Maryland, Baltimore County police said on Thursday.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 4800 block of Simonds Drive, where the two were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. A $2,000 reward may be offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call the police at 410-887-4636 (INFO) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Woman killed on the same day in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police are also investigating a deadly shooting, which happened on Thursday in the unit block of Hillside Road in Catonsville.

Around 3 p.m., officers found a woman dead inside a home.

Police said there doesn't appear to be a threat to the community.