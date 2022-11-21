Woman found dead, another person displaced after fire damages homes in White Marsh

BALTIMORE -- County fire officials are investigating a fire that killed a woman, damaged another person, and destroyed multiple residences on Sunday morning in White Marsh, according to authorities.

Residential Fire, 29 BLK Wolf Trap Court. Fire Department arrived to find 3 town homes on fire. Reports of rescue. Second alarm has been requested. pic.twitter.com/ch5h3Jtll0 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 20, 2022

County fire officials received reports of people trapped by a fire a few minutes before 4 a.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters found a townhouse engulfed in flames in the unit block of Wolf Trap Court in White Marsh. Those flames had begun to spread to adjacent buildings, according to authorities.

Firefighters contained the second-alarm fire by 4:25 a.m. and impacted the units. During their rescue effort, firefighters found a woman who had died inside a residence, according to authorities.

A neighbor in an adjacent unit was displaced due to the damage, fire officials said. The third unit charred by the flames was vacant.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, according to authorities.