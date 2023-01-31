Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday.

The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was driving past two men on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted causing Morton to crash the car, according to police.

One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.

Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police.