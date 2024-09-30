Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being struck by unmarked police vehicle in Anne Arundel County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a Maryland State Police vehicle in Anne Arundel County Sunday evening. 

Police said an unmarked Ford Explorer was traveling north on Solomons Island Road at Route 50 when it struck the woman, who unexpectedly entered the roadway, according to police. 

The driver, a state trooper with the Maryland State Police, began rendering first aid to the woman immediately after the crash, and requested additional assistance. Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the woman dead at the scene. 

The trooper was not injured in the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation. MSP will conduct an administrative review of the case in accordance with protocol. 

