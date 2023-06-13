Man, 20, charged with DUI in fatal Howard County crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence and related offenses after a fatal crash on Monday, Howard County Police said.

Officials said around 7:24 p.m. on June 12, Rikelmy Beltran-Menjivar was driving a Ford F-250 southbound on Tamar Drive near Flicker Place, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed the median, striking a Hyundai Elantra and a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Hyundai, 68-year-old Karen Battle, was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger in the Ford were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Beltran-Menjivar was uninjured and arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Beltran-Menjivar faces charges including Negligent Auto Homicide while Under the Influence, Homicide by Motor Vehicle while impaired by alcohol, Criminal Negligence Manslaughter by vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash investigation is ongoing.