Woman arrested for road rage shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -  A woman was arrested for shooting another driver during an alleged road rage incident in Baltimore.

Police said 40-year-old Neisha Jackson has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder and assault.

Jackson is accused of shooting a woman on November 8 following a road rage incident that started at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and West Mulberry Street.

Police said a 41-year-old woman suffered from an apparent graze wound to the lower body.  

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

