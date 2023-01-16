Woman and her dog shot while walking in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - A woman and her dog were shot Sunday evening in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the 48-year-old was walking her dog around 5:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn near the Advanced Auto Parts when she was shot in her leg. Her dog was also shot in the leg, according to police.

Both are expected to survive.

Police said the dog was taken to the vet by other family members.

Police no arrests have been made, and no word on a motive.

Non fatal@shooting, 5100 block Ritchie Highway, Brooklyn Anne Arundel county. 48 year old woman walking her dog shot in leg. Dog shot in leg also. No motive, no suspect no further information available at this time. Dog taken to vet by other family members.