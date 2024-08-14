WJZ volunteers help get fire-stricken Benjamin Franklin High ready for new year

BALTIMORE - WJZ was in the community on Wednesday, partnering with the United Way, to get Baltimore's Benjamin Franklin High School to get it ready for the upcoming school year months after it was involved in an electrical fire.

"We don't just cover communities, we are a part of the community and we want to be supportive," said WJZ Executive Producer of Community Impact Pete Amorgeanos.

Franklin High School is more than just a school in the Brooklyn community.

From its family center to its bookstore, the site also serves the local community after school hours, being used as a resource for single moms also looking to get their education.

"We are meeting them where they are," said Beth Littrell, the United Way AVP of Community Engagement. "The No. 1 need was the childcare issue, then from there, all the wrap-around services, clothing, housing, vocational trades for kids that want to go on after high school, just best meeting the needs of the community."

In June, portions of the building were damaged by an electrical fire.

"We're trying to make sure our kids are in school, they are getting a great education," WJZ volunteer Stephon Dingle said. "They have to do it in an environment where they want to learn and come to school. The stuff that we are doing here today is only helping these parents and kids in this upcoming school year."

With just a few week left until the start of the school year, WJZ volunteers rolled up their sleeves and put their painting skills to use.

"This is the part that I enjoy the most about my job of when I can go out in the community and put away the badge that has WJZ and help out as a member of the community," WJZ volunteer Alexus Davila said.

The initiative was coming together as one, ensuring no community is left behind.

"Together we are stronger and that's emblematic and reflective of what we are doing here today," Amorgeanos said.

The goal is to have the work at Franklin High School finished by the start of the school year.