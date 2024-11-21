WJZ, UMB help West Baltimore schools restock on supplies
BALTIMORE -- Schools in West Baltimore received deliveries this week that will help restock their supplies.
WJZ and the University of Maryland, Baltimore collected money, school supplies and other donations in a resupply drive. Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary School was one of the schools that received donation shipments.
Organizers say many schools run out of supplies just a few months into the year. A resupply drive helped make up for those shortages.