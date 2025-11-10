WJZ partners with Wegmans and Maryland Food Bank for "Check Out Hunger" campaign

The statistics are staggering: One in three people in Maryland is facing food insecurity.

With the uncertainty of the federal government shutdown and SNAP benefits expiring, more and more people need help.

That's why WJZ is teaming up with Wegmans this year for their "Check Out Hunger" campaign.

Here's how you can donate

It's the season of giving, and we are raising money to fight hunger.

Inside Wegmans Food Markets, shoppers are cruising the aisles for their weekly items, but not everyone is able to put food on the table this time of year.

Ayana Douglas, with Wegmans Food Markets, talked to WJZ about the campaign.

"Our 'Check Out Hunger' campaign provides an easy way for customers to donate to their local food banks and make a difference in the lives of those who are in need in their communities," Douglas said.

Now you can make a difference and help those in need. Customers can donate money at the register at any Wegmans.

"Almost 90% of our community-based partners are saying that they're seeing more need at the food pantries, sometimes even double what they saw two weeks ago," said Meg Kimmel, with the Maryland Food Bank.

"Every donation makes a difference," Douglas said. "Every little bit will help, so whether it's 50 cents or $5, customers have the ability to make a difference through their donations."

"I love giving back"

Two-thirds of the food at the Maryland Food Bank is purchased, so these donations make a difference. Customers say donating is a decision that speaks for itself.

"The food bank is a great cause, isn't it, and they need it more than ever," said Wegmans customer Will Werley.

Another Wegmans customer talked about his love for giving back.

"I love giving back," said Laurance Levy. "I think it's very important to pay it forward. And it's important for those of us who can, to do it."