Roadwork to continue in Downtown Baltimore after gas leak; Maryland Cycling Classic unimpacted

BGE crews expected to continue work on Light Street after gas leak

BGE crews expected to continue work on Light Street after gas leak

BGE crews expected to continue work on Light Street after gas leak

BALTIMORE -- Drivers may want to consider a different route on Thursday morning if they are heading to Downtown Baltimore. Crews are expected to continue working on a busy road after a gas leak.

BGE crews are expected to continue working on a section along Mercer and Light Street after a gas leak discovered during routine work paused traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The gas leak is under control and all four lanes were reopened Wednesday, but the repair work, which could impact the morning commute, could cause major headaches for drivers in the area.

BGE said it's also aware the Maryland Cycling Classic is scheduled to take place Sunday with a route through Downtown.

"The location of the gas work is on Mercer Street and while crews will *not* be actively working over the weekend, the company will work with its City partners to ensure that the race is not impacted," the company said in a statement.

The work Thursday may result in one lane closure. Crews will return after the race to finalize repairs, officials said.