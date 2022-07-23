With club at .500, Orioles fans are excited for the second half of the season

BALTIMORE -- The O's are taking on the New York Yankees tonight in their first game back at Camden Yards in almost two weeks.

And while its 10-game winning streak came to an end last week, the team is still at .500, and many fans here in Baltimore are feeling optimistic about their chances.

"Very excited, Orioles playing well," said Scott Bowman. Yankees just lost twice yesterday. Excited for the three game weekend series."

The Orioles' 10-game winning streak came to end last Friday, but fans outside Pickles Pub said that they are still very impressed with the team and think they still have what it takes to beat New York.

"Been on a hot streak," said Brian Carbaugh of Annapolis. "I think their chances are real good tonight. Looking forward to a victory."

Amanda from York, Pa., said, "I feel confident they're going to have a good series against the Yankees."

Kevin Ganzert came up from Richmond, Va., to see the Orioles and is hoping for them to continue their hot streak while his son, Jake, is looking for another win for Yankees.

"Followed the traffic up here for the game, he wanted to see the Yankees and we're going to kick their butts," he said.