Essential winter safety tips released as Maryland braces for more snow

A State of Preparedness has been declared in Maryland ahead of anticipated snowfall in the Maryland region.

Gov. Wes Moore made the announcement via X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday afternoon, urging residents to stay prepared and make adjustments to plans as roads and transportation centers will likely be affected.

I have declared a State of Preparedness for Maryland and am directing the @MDMEMA to coordinate readiness efforts across state government in advance of the incoming winter storm.



The safety of Maryland families comes first. Please prepare early, stay informed, and adjust plans –… — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 22, 2026

Five to seven inches of snow is forecasted across Central and Northern Maryland, with higher totals possible for Northeastern Maryland and the upper Eastern Shore communities, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

School delays and cancellations are possible on Monday, depending on the amount of snowfall on Sunday night.

Stay up to date on the latest Maryland forecast predictions and updates with CBS News Baltimore.

Emergency operations activated in Baltimore

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Baltimore region, which will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 22, to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 23.

Baltimore is likely to see 1 to 3 inches of snow across the area, though higher totals are possible north and west of the Baltimore Beltway in higher elevations, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

In anticipation, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has activated the city's Emergency Operations Center, urging residents to stay indoors.

According to the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM), residents should take the following safety precautions:

Prepare: Assemble emergency kits for both your home and vehicle. Make sure you have warm clothes, extra blankets, food, water, a radio, and flashlights in case of power outages. Check on elderly family members or neighbors to ensure they have what they need.

Assemble emergency kits for both your home and vehicle. Make sure you have warm clothes, extra blankets, food, water, a radio, and flashlights in case of power outages. Check on elderly family members or neighbors to ensure they have what they need. Stay Inside: We strongly encourage residents to stay home during snowfall. Road conditions can deteriorate rapidly, putting safety at risk.

We strongly encourage residents to stay home during snowfall. Road conditions can deteriorate rapidly, putting safety at risk. Practice Fire Safety: Be careful with secondary heating sources like space heaters. Always use as directed and avoid placing them anywhere that may be a fire hazard. Ensure smoke alarms are in working order and establish a fire safety plan for your family.

Be careful with secondary heating sources like space heaters. Always use as directed and avoid placing them anywhere that may be a fire hazard. Ensure smoke alarms are in working order and establish a fire safety plan for your family. Keep Pets Safe: Remember to bring pets indoors whenever possible. If you witness a pet without adequate shelter, contact animal control via 311. If you believe an animal is in immediate life-threatening danger, call 911.

Remember to bring pets indoors whenever possible. If you witness a pet without adequate shelter, contact animal control via 311. If you believe an animal is in immediate life-threatening danger, call 911. If You Must Drive: Ensure your car is cleared of snow and well-maintained. Remember: "Take it slow on ice and snow." Surfaces that look wet may be icy. Slow down, increase your following distance, and remember that speed limits are for perfect weather — not snow conditions.

Ensure your car is cleared of snow and well-maintained. Remember: "Take it slow on ice and snow." Surfaces that look wet may be icy. Slow down, increase your following distance, and remember that speed limits are for perfect weather — not snow conditions. Stay Informed: The City will circulate up-to-date information as we continue to track weather trends. Residents are encouraged to sign up for BMORE Alert at https://www.baltimorecity.gov/emergency/our-work/bmore-alert or by texting BMOREAlert to 888777. Follow City social media for up-to-date information and tips.

Water pressure issues, snow or ice buildup on streets and sidewalks, broken traffic signals, downed trees or branches, and all other non-emergency city issues should be directed to 311.

Winter shelter in Baltimore City

A Code Purple winter shelter activation will take effect on Sunday, February 22 at 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 24, in Baltimore City.

Residents experiencing homelessness or in need of shelter should dial 311 or call (443) 984-9540 before 9:00 PM or by emailing homelessoutreach@baltimorecity.gov for assistance.

For more winter shelter information, click here.