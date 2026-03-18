Winter cold continues, spring warm-up ahead for Maryland

Winter cold continues for another day before a spring warm-up kicks into gear for the weekend.

Winter Cold continues across Maryland

Wednesday is beginning with biting cold temperatures in the low to mid-20s across central and eastern Maryland. Wind-chills have been as low as the teens. Look for a cloudy start to the day, but as the afternoon plays out we'll see increasing amounts of sunshine.

High temperatures reach the upper 30s to around 40° Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast 5 to 15 mph and will veer out of the southeast this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

With a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s tonight.

Milder weather returns to Maryland late week

The warming trend really begins Thursday afternoon, with temperatures peak in the upper 40s and 50s. While the daylight hours will be dry, a few sprinkles and showers are possible Thursday evening and night. The line of showers will be broken, so not everyone will get wet.

By Friday, the first day of (astronomical) spring, temperatures will top out near 60°. Showers become likely Friday evening and night and will continue into early Saturday morning.

Decent first weekend of spring across Maryland

The bookends of the weekend will feature the chance of showers, but most of the weekend will stay rain-free. Overall this should be a very nice first weekend of spring.

Scattered showers will start off our Saturday. The chance of showers is highest before lunchtime. The afternoon will feature partial clearing with highs in the upper 50s near the Bay to the middle 60s inland.

A strong cold front will cross during the second half of Sunday, bringing a chance of more scattered showers. Ahead of the front, temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 70s with near 80° temperatures possible south and west of Baltimore City. In addition to the warmth, the chance of showers will increase late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Behind the front, chilly weather settles into Maryland early next workweek - but, it won't b