Wine on the Waterfront brings entertainment, wines of all kinds to Canton

Mark your calendars!

Wine on the Waterfront in Canton is less than a month away.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, is hosting the event and will offer a selection of fine wines from more than 50 vineyards.

WJZ caught up with some wine experts and participants with more on what we can expect.

"I just think it's really cool, the fact that they are bringing something like this to the Baltimore waterfront," said Jermaine Stone, President/CEO of Cru Luv Wine. "It's never been done before and I love Baltimore."

The Banner is inviting you to taste, savor and enjoy outstanding international and domestic wines, along with beer and cocktails.

"Wine is one of those drinks where it's not just a beverage, but it brings people together," Stone said.

The event will be at Canton Waterfront Park on June 4 where wine expert Hayley Black will share all things wine.

"There are going to be local restaurants," Black said. "There is going to be live music so there is lots of fun for everyone."

Stone, a wine lover and once aspiring rapper, is eager to return to Charm City to blend wine and hip hop.

"I'm probably going to bring my Ray Lewis jersey out the closet," Stone said. "I just might because that's how I used to roll back in the day."

Local food trucks, live music by the Sons of Pirates Party band, plus food catered by Alfred Restaurant Group will complement the selection of wines to taste.

"We try to keep wine not intimidating, so lots of themes with all of the different tables, so you can enjoy with a different experience."

Meanwhile, Stone will be holding a food and wine pairing session.

He said he can't wait to pair wines with crab cakes.

"That's one thing I'm very happy to say I specialize in," Stone said. "I specialize in fun, I'm the 'FUNraiser' not the fundraiser."

You can purchase tickets now. The festival is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.