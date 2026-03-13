Windy Friday across Maryland ahead of stronger storm Monday

Clouds will increase Friday along with strong gusty winds developing during the afternoon. The weekend looks decent with Saturday being our pick for the best weather. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of some showers late Sunday and Sunday night.

Monday has been upgraded to a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong winds and severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Blustery, cool weather Friday into Saturday

After early morning sunshine Friday, clouds are quickly on the increase ahead of our next disturbance. This disturbance will bring a good deal of cloud cover to the area from midday into the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the lower 50s. Winds will increase out of the south to 20 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph from early afternoon through early evening

Breezy weather tonight should prevent temperatures from dropping as much as they Thursday night. Look for lows in the lower 40s with a gusty breeze out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday turns out really nice and is our pick of the weekend. Look for sunshine and blustery weather. The winds won't be quite as gusty as Friday, out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph with high temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 50s.

Powerful Storm in Maryland late Sunday into Monday

A strong and powerful storm system will impact the eastern-half of the nation next week. Monday has been upgraded to a First Alert Weather Day.

Clouds increase as the wind picks up through the day Sunday. By late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, a few hit or miss rain showers will be possible across the area with temperatures in the 50s.

Monday has the potential to feature several forms of disruptive weather. A line of heavy rain and strong to severe storms will sweep through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes may accompany storms as they blast through. The greatest chance of severe weather takes place Monday afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain and strong to locally damaging winds are also possible Monday outside of thunderstorms. Temperatures drop drastically behind storms Monday night.

Cold weather for St. Patrick's Day

There are some hints that, along with the switch to colder weather, there could be scattered snow squalls or showers Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, impacts to plans look minimal early next week. Whether we get any snow or not is still uncertain. The biggest impact will be much colder weather. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s in some areas Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team this week for updates on all the wild swings coming up in the forecast.