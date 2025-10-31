Winds relax as Halloween festivities begin in Maryland Friday evening

The storm system that brought soaking rain and storms to Maryland Thursday morning still has a grip on our forecast. Gusty winds continue across central Maryland through late afternoon, before weakening after sunset. A chilly, but pleasant stretch of weather is in the First Alert Forecast.

Winds give way to a calmer Halloween evening in Maryland

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s early Friday evening. Winds have been gusting 30 to 40 MPH in many communities across the Baltimore metro. A few wind gusts to 45 MPH have been measured, as well; mainly over the bay and northwest of Baltimore.

Winds begin to diminish as the sun gets lower on the horizon.

By 6 p.m., winds will still be gusting to 30 MPH. The breeze continues to gradually diminish through the evening hours. Temperatures quickly cool through the 50s and back into the 40s by mid-evening. The forecast remains dry and mostly clear heading into the overnight hours.

The weekend begins with beautiful weather in Baltimore

Saturday begins chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s at 7 a.m.

The weekend begins with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon, with a breeze. Winds will gust 20 to 25 MPH, or so, during the afternoon. It won't be as windy as it was on Friday. The forecast looks wonderful for the 136th City-Poly football game being played at Morgan State Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

Temperatures cool back through the 50s and into the 40s after sunset on Saturday.

The next opportunity for rain arrives in Maryland late Sunday

A complicated weather pattern is setting up across the northeast late in the weekend.

Two storm systems will move through the greater east coast region Sunday, on into the start of the workweek. One is expected to remain south of central Maryland, while the other remains farther north. However, they will be close enough to boost the chance of rain across central Maryland and the eastern shore Sunday evening, night and Monday.

The chance of rain peaks early Monday morning. Rain is most likely along lower portions of the eastern shore and in beach communities. Though, a few showers are still possible across the Baltimore metro and north of Route 50 east of the bay.

Happy Halloween,

Cutter