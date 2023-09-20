Windows shattered as four Pikesville businesses broken into, police say
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after at least four businesses were broken into on Monday in Pikesville.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road around 6:15 a.m. where suspects broke in through the windows and attempted to steal money from the register.
Detectives say they are investigating and following up on leads.
