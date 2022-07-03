Watch CBS News
Man Charged In Wicomico Deputy's Killing Indicted On 18 Charges

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- The 21-year-old man arrested in the murder of a Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy was indicted on multiple charges—including first-degree murder—last week, according to charging documents.

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson faces a total of 18 charges related to the death of Deputy Glenn Hillard, per June 27 documents filed at the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.

He is being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center in Cumberland, Maryland, according to charging documents.

Davidson is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Hillard was shot in Pittsville while he was trying to take a Davidson into custody.

Davidson was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions at the time, authorities said.

Hilliard had chased Davidson as he was leaving an apartment complex before he was fatally shot.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 9:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

