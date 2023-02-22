Why patience, pace and Lamar Jackson are so important to Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken

The first question that Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken fielded at his introductory news conference Tuesday was about why he’d left Georgia, where he’d helped the Bulldogs win two straight College Football Playoff titles. The second, of course, was about Lamar Jackson.

Even as Monken sets out to establish a new identity for the Ravens’ offense, the specter of the team’s unsettled quarterback situation hangs over his every word. Here are three takeaways from Monken’s half-hour session with reporters in Owings Mills.

