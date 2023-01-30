Proper hydration is essential, but many of us aren't drinking enough water

BALTIMORE -- Are you drinking enough water? It is a simple way to stay healthy, with a long list of benefits.

Hydration is key to living a long, healthy life.

Drinking water aids digestion and protects your organs, regulates body temperature, normalizes blood pressure and can even slow down the aging process.

We talked to Baltimoreans to find out who's staying hydrated.

"Do you feel like you drink enough water in a day?" Linh Bui asked passers-by in the city.

"Yeah, I drink water. I drink water every day," one person replied.

"Uh... Probably not," said another.

"I wish I could drink more water, but I try to do my best."

Dr. Revathy Jyothindran is an emergency physician at Northwest Hospital. She says we really underestimate how much water our body really needs.

"[Water is] a crucial element of every process, every chemical reaction, every pathway," Dr. Jyothindran said. "From how your brain works to how your gut works. It's really important that we allow our bodies to have the tools, such as water, in order to work to its maximum."

"If you don't have the water in there, it's like you're not lubricating the engine," she continued. "Generally by the time you realize it's not enough, it's too late."

Dehydration can lead to severe complications including seizures, kidney failure, and even death.

"Don't ignore the subtle signs that your body is telling you," Dr. Jyothindran said. "If you have that slight headache if you have darker-colored urine. Pay attention to those signs because they can really help you in the long run. And it just helps in the overall wellness and health of your body."

We all know the popular advice to drink about eight glasses or cups of water a day, but doctors actually say you need more - about two to four liters a day.

Keep in mind other beverages and foods like fruits and vegetables count toward your daily fluid intake.

So water you waiting for? H2Go grab a drink.

