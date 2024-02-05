Where's Marty? Celebrating National Weatherperson's Day

Hi Everyone!

As we, (we being the weather team at WJZ) walk across Studio A to our work staton that is what we see. The First Alert Weather Center.

(Excuse all of the chairs. The white ones are what we actually use, they were moved out of the way for this morning's "WM?" from the First Alert Center for our "Weatherpersons Day" presentation. The others are auditioning for jobs behind the main news set.)

It is a very well thought out work space equipped with the most current, and best weather presentation system on the market. Today, as you will see in the video's was fun, but our weather system is no joke. Nor is the WJZ/CBS commitment to our weather broadcast.

Here is the view of what we see when looking out. A tight shot of the system on. And what we see when we look to the right which is another identical work station that can be used for on air, or show prep. It works in tandem with the main unit!

Tim, Derrick Beasley, and I had fun showing you around. Then it was outside for K2, Steve Sosna, and I, to show you around the Mobile Weather lab.

It is a large vehicle with a big clearance factor. It will get through almost anything. (And if the "almost scenario" comes into play, we won't be driving in it anyway.) Inside are lights, small cameras called lipstick cams, a monitor we use that is stashed in the glove box, and more camera and lights on the outside. (Lipstick camera because it is the size of a tube of lipstick.) The reporter sits "shotgun" with the photographer driving. Either side can operate the iPad which controls what camera you will see.

The electronics and engineering work station are behind the front seats. And on the roof are some really sophisticated weather devices. We don't call it, "The Beast" for nothing!

Watch the video's and enjoy the behind the scenes tour. We enjoyed bringing you into our world!

Marty B!