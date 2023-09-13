Where's Marty? Learning about what goes into creating ink pigments in Waverly

Hi Everyone!

Body art, aka tattoos, have never been more popular.

Truth be known, if you have not seen mine on TV, I have two half-arm sleeves with the subject being the ocean, and "it's 5 o'clock somewhere," a flaming microphone on my left calf, and a cityscape band around my right calf that is a tribute to 39 years of morning TV.

And it is very, VERY possible that the ink used was made by the man with me in the shot below.

His name is Bill Stevenson. He was born in the Waverly neighborhood and his professional name is Bill Waverly. Not only does he tattoo, but Bill has created a line of tattoo ink that is known around the world. Bill Wavery IS the Waverly Color Company,

Ink that goes into the skin needs to be real pure, like REAL VERY PURE.

Bill started making his own ink when he began tattooing a quarter of a century ago.

The product was good, still is, and it developed a following.

He has distributors around the world. Again, be it mine, or one you have seen, or one you have, is VERY possible that Waverly Color is the ink.

His ink is perfectly vegan, and Kosher-like. (It is basically Kosher pure but without the blessing.) No animal products at all.

Tattoo ink is an art form unto itself.

At a tattoo convention, you will see more than a few ink distributors selling their wares. But believe it, Bill and his Baltimore company are playing in the biggest leagues.

And what is the top selling color?

It is black. All tats use black, and some folks have body art that is only shades of gray and black.

He's making us all proud, doing right by Charm CIty! But one more thing.

Look at the picture of this plastic bottle.

If it looks familiar there is a reason, during COVID, Bill made sure that places making hand sanitizer had the proper container to get the disinfectant out to us in.

He donated thousands and thousands of those plastic bottles. You may even still have one or two!

That COVID story never seems to end, and when we needed heroes the most, this guy stepped up and was!

For more info here is the website of Waverly Color, https://www.waverlycolor.com/

Bill, thanks for hosting us this morning.

I'll see ya in a couple of weeks to get that new tat I was talking to you about! CHEERS!

Marty B!