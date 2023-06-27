Where's Marty? Checking out Tradepoint Atlantic's short-line railway system

Hi Everyone!

We've all heard of Amtrak , CSX, Norfolk Southern railroads. Big outfits that service the East Coast and the Baltimore area. But there are several small railroads that are the workhorses of some big local businesses. One such is the railroad at Tradepoint Atlantic.

This railroad is the largest privately owned rail serrvice on the East Coast. It has over 70 miiles of track. Let's put that in perspective, 70 miles would be 3/4s of the way from TV Hill to Philly. Tradepoint Atlantic is home to large business's like "Home Depot" that get goods delverd by ship, and truck, that occasionally needs to be moved around the complex. That is where more freight cars than you can imagine and 5 engines come into play.

And all of this is run by a staff of 19, with 5 strictly dedicated to track maintenance. (Other positions would be administration, engineers, and conductors.).

There is just something about a train. I have always loved them. When I see one I stop and watch. And I watch "Mighty Trains" when I see it come on one of my favorite cable channels.

Look, there is no doubt the country moves on the back of fleets of semi trucks. But early in America's history, and still to this day, the train is a huge player. And we want to thank Tradepoint Atlantic Rail for hosting us this day!

Marty B!