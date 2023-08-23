Where's Marty? Checking out 100.7 The Bay's new studio

HI Everyone!

Sometimes a picture tells the story. This one does for sure!

K2, and I, took you to the new control room of our partners in fun today WZBA, 100.7 "The Bay!"

We got to hang out with "Huber in the morning" and be a part of his show. Always fun. Believe it, a new TV studio, or radio control room, is a big deal.

The vibe created does have an impact on a broadcast.

For instance, at WJZ, we have been in "Studio A" forever it seems. But for a while, in the early 1990s, we did the news across the hall in a new studio we call "B." ZERO vibe. I mean NONE!

Al Sanders, Denise, Turk, Buren, (all of us), begged to get the newscast back into "A" and finally it happened. And life got even better, on the air.

For a while now, 100.7 "The Bay", and WJZ, have had a good working relationship. Ravens stuff for sure.

But today, we announced in October we are partnering with "The Bay" on a huge Crab Cake festival in Carroll County.

More on that at a later date.

But today, as part of our fun, "The Bay's" Promotion Girector Donna Jean Rumbley called me and asked if "Where's Marty?" would like a special guest.

And when I was told who that would be I said "YES" so fast my lips created a sonic boom.

Understand that Donna Jean, on the left in the picture above, is BIG TIME!

In a previous work life, she was in promotions at Polygram Records. She helped put Def Leppard and Bon Jovi on the map.

Once she got into radio Donna Jean started the WHFStival.

It became one of the biggest concert events of it's kind in the country.

So when Donna Jean Rumbley says, 'Would you like to have Gina Schock, the legendary drummer of the GO-GO's, and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, on TV,' you know why I jumped at the opportunity.

Between us in the above shot is Rock and Roll Royalty.

Gina is a Dundalk girl who in her 20s packed up all of her equipment, in her dad's truck, and went to LA saying when she came back home she'd be a star.

Gina is a star, and more. A painter, a photographer, an author, and now back in music with her own group getting set to release a single, and album. Then headed out to tour around a bit.

Gina has an art website featuring work of her, and by her...some cutting edge tech put to canvas..Check it out. http://www.ginaschockart.com/ There are great creative things in this lady's life.

But more importantly, and the best of all, after meeting her today, I can attest that Gina Schock, a Dundalk girl to this day, is a really nice person. REALLY NICE! And that should be the top of her already incredible resume!

What a day we had!

Marty B!