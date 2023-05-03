Where's Marty? Getting spooky in Sykesville on National Paranormal Day

HI Everyone!

Welcome to Sykesville main street, and specifically the really good and really cool Patapsco Distilling Company.

Did I mention really haunted, too?

So for National Paranormal Day, this was the perfect place to meet the co-owner, Dana Jendrek, and celebrity occultist Dan Eckhart.

Dan, and his wife Kat, have joined us three times before on Where's Marty?

Now you may be saying "celebrity occultist?"

Yep, that name was given to the Eckharts by Cosmopolitan Magazine.

The Eckharts are nationally known, and their national podcast has a large following. And they live in the area. (Another gem in our own backyard!)

Dan told us that having a day dedicated to paranormal events is a good thing.

It allows folks who have had unexplainable things/events a chance to say, "Listen to this" and not be ridaculed.

He pointed out that more than just a few very credible paranormal encounters have come out of such open talk.

You can find more on its website.

Now back to the Patapsco Distilling folks.

What a nice place they have to serve their fine products which are made right there.

Dana told us thatl through Dan, we know the ghost inside of the building is a woman named Henryetta who's daughter tragically died in the early part of the last century.

And that she frequented the tavern located in that space as she was sure her daughter would have.

And yes, she became a bit of a problem.

Patrons heard from, the upstairs voices, footsteps and chairs thudding.

In the actual bar, a large heavy door separating the distillery and tavern will mysteriously open.

And the motion sensor light in the ladies restroom of the production side will go on, and off. (And yes the sensor has been changed out.)

She is not threatening, and just a part of the history of the building.

So we thank Dana and Scott Jendrek for their hospitality this morning.

Check out their website for hours and products.

That Sykesville Main Street is a really cool area that I will totally be back to visit one nice Summer weekend.

A destination for sure and worth the drive.

Tomorrow is May 4th. And the 4th will be with you on "Where's Marty?"

See ya then!

Marty B!