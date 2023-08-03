Where's Marty? Getting an inside look at the 'My Dad's Chips' warehouse

Where's Marty? Inside 'My Dad's Chips' warehouse learning about what makes them unique

Hi Everyone!

While shopping with my wife, about a month ago she noticed, "My Dad's Chips." And then she noticed the company is local, just down in Gaithersburg, and that got my attention,

The snack food industry is huge, and Hanover, Pennsylvania, is one of the capitals of it.

Utz, Herrs, and Snyders just to name three produce and package there. Now bursting in the big leagues of this industry is a family business owned by Gary Edell, and son Brian.

When Brian was in little league the fathers would always cook/grill out for the team after games.

Gary likes to cook and always made homemade chips. When Brian was away at school Gary would send him, and his buds, care packages loaded with these homemade potato chips.

Brian's friend would ask where are your Dad's chips. Hence the name.

To this day Gary is in Commercial Real Estate, but when Brian graduated college with a business degree they decided to go for "it" and start a company.

The year was 2009. Now "My Dad's Chips" are in close to 200 stores, and online. And they are good.

The spices and flavorings are top-notch.

The chips, though kettle cooked, are light and not oily.

And soon the starting product line up of Original, BBQ, and Salt & Balsamic Vinegar, will be joined by French Onion, and Sriracha-Pepper. (We got to taste those, and I am team French Onion all the way. No shock, the spicy K2 is into the Sriracha.)

Great to see a local, family business doing well and what a gamble to start a business these days. Here is the web site for more info about retail locations or ordering online https://www.mydadschips.com/ Worth a try 1000%!!

Marty B!