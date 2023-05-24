Where's Marty? At the Jim Henson exhibition learning about the Muppets

Hi Everyone!

The Maryland Center for History and Culture has quickly become one of my favorite places in the city. (Remember when K2 and I took you there to look at the original handwritten "Star Spangled Banner"? The MCHC is the real. ) And starting Friday at the campus on Park Ave., and running until the end of December, "The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" is in town. Trust me on this one.

Jim Henson was a Marylander, he was from the D. C. suburbs, and attended the University of Maryland. He got the TV bug working on commercials in the Washington area and the rest is history. This amazing man, and his team of equally talented folks, brought us the Muppets and all associated projects. His creations are legend.

The Puppets are there along with so much information, and original handwritten drawings, this exhibit is an easy hour-long trip. And what you realize is this; Jim Henson's team, under his leadership, were superstars. Two examples of this follow.

Pictured with Jim is legendary puppeteer Frank Oz. Among other things is the voice of Miss Piggy. And the lady below who joined us today, Bonniei Erickson, designed...that is right MISS PIGGY!!!!!

She worked for the "Jim Henson Workshop" and not only designed Miss LEGENDARY Piggy, but other popular characters too. What a fun, and classy lady. And she did say it was a village that became its own pop culture entry, and made entertainment history.

Check out this traveling exhibit, there is just so much to see and learn. And we were honored to bring it to you. But just one more thing before I leave you today. The news business lets us see, and meet, some amazing people. K2 and I agreed that one day we will be telling someone about our jobs, and will say, "Yep, once I met the lady who designed Miss Piggy!" And that person will say, "Sure ya did.............have another cold one." So be it.

Marty B!

P.S. I will def drop this picture on that person. Understand, we do not normally ask for pictures, and NEVER for autographs. But in this case, normal went out the door! WE MET THE CREATOR OF MISS PIGGY!!!!!!! Heck yeah!