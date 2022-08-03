Where's Marty? Media day for the University of Maryland football team

Hi Everybody!

Today was all about the University of Maryland football team. It's media day in College Park -- essentially, the start of the season.

After the team picture, the classroom work begins, or should I say continues. I arrived about 8 a.m. at the team's 2-year-old, state-of-the-art football training facility, the Jones-Hill House. And walking by the classrooms, where the various offensive and defensive units do prep work and film study, I could hear the coaches already teaching the art of the game. There was a break at 10 a.m. for the team photo and some media availability, then right back to it. Game one is one month from today, when the Terps host the Buffalo Bulls in College Park.

The gameday experience is a very big deal with not only the athletic department but the team, too. A new video system and sound system will greet fans coming to Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, and this year there will be at least four gameday giveaways.

Maryland has always been a leader in college hoops, and now the football program is moving right up there. In 2022, no matter what school, you need to have both football and basketball producing wins and crowds, which equates to dollars earned, which ultimately makes the academic side of the school strong, too.

Maryland Terrapin Football is back! #hellinashell!

Marty B!