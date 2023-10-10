Where's Marty? At the Maryland Center for History and Culture

Hi Everyone!

We had a really cool presentation for you today. With interest, and excitement, about the Orioles continuing to grow. And with our team playing a HUGE game tonight we got in touch with our friends at the amazing Maryland Center for History and Culture, to see if they had anything amazing to see from when the team played it's very first game.

At the time, it was a huge game. And sure enough, the MCHC came through.

In 1954 the St. Louis Browns moved to Baltimore and were named after the state bird. (St. Louis had two teams, the Cardinals and the Browns. With the Browns always playing second fiddle to the legendary Cards.) A man named Clarence Miles was instrumental in bringing the team here to Charm City.

At a luncheon before the first Orioles game, Miles, who also served as team President in 1954 and 1955, was presented with this SILVER humidor. It was inscribed with the signatures of state, city, and business leaders as a thank you for the hard work Clarence Miles did for Baltimore and Maryland. And with the Colts already on a roll Baltimore and Maryland really had a big league presence year round.

So tonight when you hear the announcers talking about, "this being a big game," remember how big another game back in April 1954 was.

Marty B!