Where's Marty? Looking at the Life of DJ Plash Phelps

BALTIMORE — 23 years ago, Sirius XM changed radio forever, by introducing us to satilite radio.

With Sirus, you pay for the service, and you get mostly commercial free programming.

To be very transparent, I have been a subscriber since the beginning. And for the longest time, one of the many channels I go to is a 60s oldies one. I always get a kick out of their morning host, Plash Phelps.

Phelps is a total character. If you want to, you can follow him on his Facebook page:

If you hang out around Harford County, you may just run into him.

Weekday's from 6 AM to Noon Plash broadcasts his show from his town home there. I had no idea until I heard him talking about me on the air one day. I Facebook messaged him with something like, "How the heck do you know me?" Turns out he is a Baltimore guy who grew up watching me on WJZ.

He started his radio career at the old WQSR on Moravia Road as an intern. He has worked at several stations stateside and for a few years worked a big rock station in the Virgin Islands.

And when Sirius XM was born he was one of their first hires. The rest is Satellite radio history. Today I finally got to meet him at his home studio.

Sirius XM is located in Washington, DC, and for years Plash did the daily commute. But like many of us in broadcasting, when COVID hit, he started working from home.

He put the 4-hour back and forth commute time he did not have to do into making his show even more America friendly. In a cozy home studio filled with digital, and computers, about 5 of them, he talks to the world from your own backyard. Who Knew? Radio is, after all, "theater of the mind." It's what comes out of that speaker that counts.

He told me his immediate neighbors know his job, but none of the others in the neighborhood have any idea he is talking to the United States, and the world, live mornings Monday through Friday from their zip code.

Another "local Gem" making Baltimore, and it's legendary radio history, proud. Want some fun follow him on Facebook, "Plash Phelps."

He travels everywhere and finds the oddest, and craziest things that he incorporates online and into his radio show daily. I follow him, and daily I just smile at what he puts up. CLASSIC.

Tomorrow we have, for you, another "local landmark." Headed to Catonsville for this one. See ya then.