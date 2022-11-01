Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River

Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River

Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River

Hi Everyone!

I am a big fan of neighborhoods and communities that make up the bigger city.

The streets, and avenues, that make up the WE in the phrase, "Where we live!"

And in most of the communities that fit my above description you can find what I call, "Local Landmarks!"

For instance, when we did our "Hot Dog Week," the Hot Dog statue in front of Ann's Dair-Crème on Ritchie Highway, is a Glen Burnie "Local Landmark." It has been there forever.

This morning, it was off to Middle River and another "Local Landmark," the airplane on top of the roof of "The Landing Strip."

"The Landing Strip" has been on Eastern Boulevard, just North of Martin State Airport, for 40+ years.

Early on, there were two different homemade planes, not of this detail that were anchored to the roof. Neither was able to survive the weather.

About 20 years ago, the original owner, while attending the July 4th Dundalk parade saw this plane. It was built by a father for this son to use as a float in the event.

He called a friend Charlie Ross, who is handy at everything. Together they got the P-40 replica anchored to the roof, yet another airplane that slowed traffic on eastern Boulevard.

Moving ahead in the story, the spot was sold, the plane panted black, and renamed the "Memphis Belle."

Fast forward again, that ownership ended and the building sat empty and falling apart until R. J. Tosato bought it.

Over three years, RJ, who's company remodels homes then flips them, worked on the project when time allowed. He and a crew of three gutted the place, and in the end it is super nice.

Now re-enter Charlie Ross.

RJ got in touch with him, and Charlie repurposed the P-40. A couple of years of a labor of love went into rebuilding, and repainting the plane.

LED lights were added to the wing tips and tail. The machine guns firs bursts of LED lights.

Placing it back on the roof required a LOT of work.

Inside, attic work to bolster the 400 pound airplane was planned and executed. The final touch was the propeller motor that spins the blades. And yes it does, at times, stop traffic when drivers are moving toward the P-40 in attack mode.

RJ did a great job inside, and out. A super nice restaurant, with two sports bars loaded with TVs.

I am def going back to catch a Ravens game there. (K2 agreed we will be back on our own time.) The website is under construction so right now just Google it for directions and info.

A final note. I want to start hitting up "Local Landmarks."

But we need you to be our eyes in your communities. I don't think we will do a themed week, but occasionally we do want to hit up a "Local Landmark."

If, in your area, there is a landmark at least 25 years old, something that would be dearly missed if removed, e-mail me at mbass@wjz.com.

Let's see what we might find of interest!

Marty B!