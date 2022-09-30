Where's Marty? Learning how the Bills Mafia is making an impact in Baltimore

Where's Marty? In hostile territory with the Baltimore Bills

Where's Marty? In hostile territory with the Baltimore Bills

Where's Marty? In hostile territory with the Baltimore Bills

Hi Everyone!

TGIF, and THAT is the truth!

What a way to end a good week of TV. This morning we invited the "Bills Mafia" to join us for a "Purple Friday" "Where's Marty?"

Yep, we let the opposition into our purple base of operation, Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

There is a good-sized group of Buffalo Bills fans in the area. They got the word out and they posted.

The majority of folks you see in the shot are from Buffalo. A few flew in from Michigan to join their comrades-in-arms for the weekend.

So we did this why?

Because their charitable efforts are LEGENDARY.

Just listen to the interviews and be amazed if you do not know the story. And part of the recent fundraising efforts has included Lamar Jackson's backpack charity.

Come Sunday, let's send um home sad, but today it was fun to "break bread" together!

K2 and I wish you a good, safe, and dry weekend! See ya Monday!

Marty B!