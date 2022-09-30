Where's Marty? Learning how the Bills Mafia is making an impact in Baltimore

Watch CBS News
By Marty Bass

Hi Everyone!

TGIF, and THAT is the truth! 

What a way to end a good week of TV. This morning we invited the "Bills Mafia" to join us for a "Purple Friday" "Where's Marty?"

Yep, we let the opposition into our purple base of operation, Jimmy's Famous Seafood. 

There is a good-sized group of Buffalo Bills fans in the area. They got the word out and they posted. 

The majority of folks you see in the shot are from Buffalo. A few flew in from Michigan to join their comrades-in-arms for the weekend. 

So we did this why? 

Because their charitable efforts are LEGENDARY. 

Just listen to the interviews and be amazed if you do not know the story. And part of the recent fundraising efforts has included Lamar Jackson's backpack charity. 

Come Sunday, let's send um home sad, but today it was fun to "break bread" together!

K2 and I wish you a good, safe, and dry weekend! See ya Monday!

Marty B!

Marty Bass
marty-bass.jpg

Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

