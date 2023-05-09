Where's Marty? Learning about jousting, Maryland's state sport

Hi Everyone!

Not only does Maryland have the coolest state flag, it also has the coolest state sport, jousting.

Jousting is a throwback to the days of Knights, Kings, Maidens, and such.

It is a throw back to our colonial past.

But Jousting has never been bigger. And the Amateur Jousting Club of Maryland joined us this morning!

This is not the Jousting you think of when a dinner show is involved, or what you would find at a festival.

This is not unlike target shooting.

It involves various sized targets that must be speared along a course is a set amount of time. That time being nine seconds. Yes, these riders and horses are moving.

There are tournamanents on weekends in MANY Maryalnd counties, and other states too. Oh, and Jousting is also international. For instance Scotland, where a Maryalnd lady recently won two different events.

And the Lance used cannot be store bought, they are handmade. The Lance comes indifferent weigths and is not used with the strongest hand/arm, that is reserved for controlling the horse. Think about that for approacing a target at fulll speed.

To be honest, Jousting is totally cool.

Many who do not understand the complexaties and history of Joiusting in Maryland argue for a more modern state sport.

But how many states have a sport that is over 200 years old, and keeps getting bigger yearly?

For more info hit up a couple of websites.

Start with the Amateur Jousting Club of Maryland and surf from there. They also have a very active Facebook page.

If you are on FB search them out. And here is a link to the Jousting Tournament Association's page of events.

After seeing this live today, I will be going to one of their weekend events!

Marty B!