Watch CBS News
Local News

Where's Marty? Learning more about the legendary J.O. Spice company in Halethorpe

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning more about the legendary J.O. Spice company in Halethorpe
Where's Marty? Learning more about the legendary J.O. Spice company in Halethorpe 02:57

Hi Everyone!

  T.G.I.F.! (An absolute fact!)

  Sometimes a logo say's it all . 

screenshot-2023-10-27-132044.png

But sometimes it does not, as was the WONDERFUL case today. And I do not write that llightly. This morning we visited J.O. Spice in Hallethorpe. This has been high on my radar for a while and we were finally able to do so today. I have been a huge fan of J.O. for years. So much so that as I type I can smell THIS;

filling-b-ox.jpg

But to meet the folks behind J.O Spices, (YES Spices as they make a lot of them even for meat), was uplifting. GInger Porrts husband's grandfather started J.O. back in,the 1940's, that makes her the current matriarch of the biz. Along with daughter Brittany and a group of very cordial, but hardworkingi employees, you can feel the good vibe the second you hit the door.

bo-gp-mb.jpg

   Look this is not some small company, not with a 28.000 square foot facility 

jo-warehouse.jpg

But the feel is local. The feel is small business. The feeling you get is that these folks really care. And when you have choices to make, as a consumer, to realize you made the right choice not only becasue of product quality, that is a good feeling. Watch the video clips you can feel the energy. And we thank them for hosting us this A.M. Matter fo fact I am using their crab cake "fixinn's" packet this weekend to make a few. With this warm weather I just have that hankering for some crab. 

crab-sign.jpg

Here is the J.O. website. Lot of info,and lot of cool products to order with the holidays coming up. Great stocking stuffers, and gifts!! https://jospices.com/ 

It is Friday everone! From K2, and I, (and this peeps), find ya some fun and be safe! See ya Monday!

k-and-crew.jpg

Marty B!

First published on October 27, 2023 / 2:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.