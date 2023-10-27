Where's Marty? Learning more about the legendary J.O. Spice company in Halethorpe

Where's Marty? Learning more about the legendary J.O. Spice company in Halethorpe

Where's Marty? Learning more about the legendary J.O. Spice company in Halethorpe

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.! (An absolute fact!)

Sometimes a logo say's it all .

But sometimes it does not, as was the WONDERFUL case today. And I do not write that llightly. This morning we visited J.O. Spice in Hallethorpe. This has been high on my radar for a while and we were finally able to do so today. I have been a huge fan of J.O. for years. So much so that as I type I can smell THIS;

But to meet the folks behind J.O Spices, (YES Spices as they make a lot of them even for meat), was uplifting. GInger Porrts husband's grandfather started J.O. back in,the 1940's, that makes her the current matriarch of the biz. Along with daughter Brittany and a group of very cordial, but hardworkingi employees, you can feel the good vibe the second you hit the door.

Look this is not some small company, not with a 28.000 square foot facility

But the feel is local. The feel is small business. The feeling you get is that these folks really care. And when you have choices to make, as a consumer, to realize you made the right choice not only becasue of product quality, that is a good feeling. Watch the video clips you can feel the energy. And we thank them for hosting us this A.M. Matter fo fact I am using their crab cake "fixinn's" packet this weekend to make a few. With this warm weather I just have that hankering for some crab.

Here is the J.O. website. Lot of info,and lot of cool products to order with the holidays coming up. Great stocking stuffers, and gifts!! https://jospices.com/

It is Friday everone! From K2, and I, (and this peeps), find ya some fun and be safe! See ya Monday!

Marty B!